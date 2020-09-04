Friday, September 4, 2020

Brodie Lee Says Luke Harper Had A Good Career In WWE

By Ian Carey
Brodie Lee

Jonathan Huber is now known as Brodie Lee in AEW. He is the leader of the Dark Order and the new TNT Champion. Previously, he was known as Luke Harper during his 7-year career in WWE. Speaking with ESPN, Brodie Lee said that Luke Harper had a good career in WWE but he doesn’t want fans to see him as the guy who used to play that character.

“Luke Harper had a wonderful career in WWE, if you really look at it and break it down, he had a really good career,” Lee said. “But I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, that used to be Luke Harper’ when they see Brodie Lee. I want them to be like, ‘Holy f—, that’s Brodie Lee, and he’s the man.'”

AEW President Tony Khan was also interviewed about Lee’s contributions to AEW thus far.

“He’s got the great physical size. He didn’t do so many promos in WWE, but he’s actually a great promo,” said Khan. “And so he was from the beginning someone that we figured to be a top person in AEW as soon as he signed with us.”

Lee also spent some time during the interview talking about learning to trust his instincts again upon arriving in AEW.

“I had to understand that my instincts were correct again,” said Lee. “I was almost seeking out so many opinions because that’s where I came from, that’s what it was. It was lots of people putting pieces in, instead of just letting myself be who I am.”

The full interview can be read here.

