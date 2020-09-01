Broken Rules Match Announced For AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for their upcoming All Out pay-per-view event and it’s certain to be an extreme one.
It was confirmed on Monday night that the bout between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will be a Broken Rules Match. This comes after the two stars have been in a heated feud on television and even on social media.
The heat was turned up when Hardy got busted open when he took a chair shot to the face a few weeks ago. Fast forward to last Thursday’s episode when Guevara was bloodied during a Tables Match against Hardy.
AEW All Out Card
The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
- AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
- AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
- Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) vs. Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall), Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky – Eight-Man Tag Team Match
- Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston – Casino Battle Royale
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Broken Rules Match
