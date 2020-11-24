Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Bruce Prichard Discusses Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Release In 2001

Bruce Prichard says it was probably the best thing for Eddie Guerrero at the time

By Anutosh Bajpai
Eddie Guerrero
Eddie Guerrero. Image Credit: WWE.com

Eddie Guerrero was one of the biggest Mexican stars WWE has ever seen. He captured multiple championships and won fans over around the world.

However, he faced some roadblocks in the early stages of his career and the former champion was even fired from the promotion after getting arrested for drunk driving in November 2001.

- Advertisement -

Bruce Prichard talked about Eddie on the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle With podcast. Discussing this incident, the WWE star said that it was the time when their relationship started getting closer:

“This is kind of where our relationship just started to get closer, and where Eddie started opening up to people a little bit more because Eddie realized he needed help, and that’s the first step.”

Prichard went on to say that he was trying to help Guerrero at the time but the WWE release was probably warranted because Eddie needed to have ramifications to realise the need for change. Bruce Prichard also revealed who handled Eddie’s release:

“I believe, at this time, it was pretty much handled by JR and he got the news it’s time to move on, hopefully we can do something with you down the line.'”

Eddie Guerrero returned to WWE in April 2002 and he went on to have a great run with many memorable moments before his death in November 2005.

SourceWrestlingInc

Trending Articles

WWE

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/23): Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of RAW following Survivor Series. New Day defended the RAW Tag Team...
Read more
Results

WWE Survivor Series Results: The Undertaker’s Farewell, Reigns vs. McIntyre

WWE Survivor Series aired live from the ThunderDome. Team RAW battled Team SmackDown and The Undertaker said his final farewell during tonight's PPV. Survivor...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage Survivor Series News: Legend Doesn’t Appear, Who Played Gobbledy Gooker & More

WWE Survivor Series 2020 took place last night from Orlando's Amway Center in Florida. Several backstage updates from the event have recently become available....
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross On If Triple H Ever Refused To Put Over Stars

There are many wrestlers who have had the reputation of being tough with the management and refusing to put over other stars, with Triple...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

WWE Files To Trademark “Dean Ambrose”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose from 2011 to 2019 while in WWE. According to information publicly available on the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Details Phone Call From WWE After AEW Debut

Ricky Starks made his AEW debut in June against Cody Rhodes by answering Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship Open Challenge. During an interview with Chris...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
Wrestling News

Corey Graves: “This Is The Real Roman Reigns, Love Him or Despise Him”

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Talks Why Rhea Ripley Will Be a Major Star In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. It has been heavily rumored...
Read more
WWE

Bruce Prichard Discusses Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Release In 2001

Eddie Guerrero was one of the biggest Mexican stars WWE has ever seen. He captured multiple championships and won fans over around the world. However,...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more
WWE

Details On Two SmackDown Stars Not Competing At Survivor Series

Big E and Lars Sullivan were two of the big names from the SmackDown roster who surprisingly did not compete at the Survivor Series...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC