Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Bruce Prichard Reveals Scrapped Plans For Dream WrestleMania Match

Bruce Prichard reveals the idea for a match between two wrestling legends which was thrown around for WrestleMania 22

By Anutosh Bajpai
WWE was apparently planning a match between Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels for WrestleMania 22
WWE had planned a match between Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels for WrestleMania 22

Bruce Prichard was part of the backstage WWE crew for over two decades and he was involved in the planning of many big angles and matches that took place over the years of his employment.

On the latest episode of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, the former WWE employee revealed one such WrestleMania match they had planned involving the late great Eddie Guerrero which couldn’t take place.

Prichard revealed that the idea of a dream match between Guerrero and the Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels was being kicked around for WrestleMania 22:

“It was kicked around as a possibility because they never worked together, and that was, at least in my head, a dream match,” said Prichard. “That was one of those that I definitely would love to have seen.”

However, the talks of a match between the two legends never came to fruition because Eddie Guerrero, unfortunately, passed away due to heart failure in November 2005, six months prior to the big event.

The changed direction for Shawn Michaels then saw the former DX member competing against the WWE chairman Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match at the show. Michaels won this bout after delivering a diving elbow drop from the top of a ladder to McMahon, followed by the Sweet Chin Music.

