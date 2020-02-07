Bryan Clark Facing Narcotics Charges In Arizona

Bryan Clark (aka Adam Bomb) has been charged for narcotics-related offenses in Arizona but the former member of Kronik says the facts of the case are being misconstrued.

The 55-year-old Clark and Dennis Miccolis, 73, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense. The alleged offenses are believed to have occurred last year.

“The police report contains alleged facts that have been grossly misconstrued and are incorrect,” Clark’s attorney Robbert Jarvis said to the Arizona Republic. “This includes incorrect allegations relating to medication and its use.”

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for February 19th, 2020.

The report from the Arizona Republic can be found here.

Bryan Clark aka Adam Bomb In Wrestling

Clark started his wrestling career with the AWA under the name the Nightstalker in 1989. He would wrestle for WCW and then Smoky Mountain Wrestling before signing with WWE in 1993. Clark would then begin to portray the Adam Bomb character.

He would join WCW in 1997 and begin competing under the name Wrath. In 2000, he formed Kronik alongside Bryan Adams.