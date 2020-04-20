BTE 200: Jackson vs. Jackson Results

It was brother vs brother this week on the 200th edition of Being the Elite.

AEW’s California-based roster has not been competing on Dynamite as of late. Many of them have been wrestling at the BTE compound, however. Last week on BTE, a rather bizarre Royal Rumble type match took place with Nick Jackson coming out the winner.

With the win, Nick got to pick whatever match he wanted for BTE 200. The match he wanted is the one he said could prove that he was back to 100% health following the backstage attack by the Inner Circle last month. Nick’s pick was to face his own brother Matt in the main event of BTE 200. The match aired today on YouTube.

Nick Jackson vs Matt Jackson – BTE 200

The match actually started off on the tennis court as Nick attacked Matt before the bell. A “falls count anywhere” stipulation was placed on the match as well.

Nick put Matt on a golf cart and wheeled him around until they ended up at the BTE gym seen in recent episodes. The brothers would exchange near-falls from pinning combinations until the match then spilled into Nick’s backyard. It was in Nick’s yard that Matt would hit a series of 5 continuing Northern Lights Suplexes before Nick hit a tornado DDT using his fence for leverage.

As the match moved out from Nick’s backyard, the younger Young Buck started to play dirty by throwing dirt in Matt’s face. This allowed Nick to set Matt up on a table and jump off his roof with a senton for a near-fall. Nick then held Matt’s head underwater briefly before his brother fought back. Matt then hit a Canadian Destroyer off the diving board and into the pool for a near-fall with the ref counting on the surface of the water.

Nick then used his “Merch Freak” magic to send Matt Jackson to an alternate universe. All of a sudden, Matt Jackson was dressed as Marty Jannetty and Nick as Shawn Michaels. The brothers then recreated the famous “Barber Shop” moment that broke up the Rockers. When Matt came back to reality, Nick hit him in the back with a shovel and the two exchanged clotheslines on the deck.

After Matt delivered a tombstone to his brother, things started to get weird again. Matt brought out a pair of sharply spiked cleats and put them on. He then superkicked his brother in the face with them. They recreated the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair “I’m sorry I love you” WrestleMania moment. Then Matt gave his brother an elbow from the deck for the win.

After the Match

After the match, the two brothers sat atop the deck and cleared the air. Nick noted that he is not 100% but he’s feeling pretty good. After 4 years of doing BTE, Nick noted it’s been the best 4 years of his life. An emotional montage then played before Nick and Matt were seen in the car saying there was one more thing they had to do. They did not mention what that is, however.

The full show can be viewed in the player below: