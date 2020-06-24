BTE Episodes Featuring Joey Ryan To Be Taken Down

The description for this week's BTE episode noted they are in the process of taking down some videos.

A new Being the Elite episode was released a day late this week. When the episode was posted yesterday, it included notes in its description that state they are in the process of taking down episodes that feature “an accused serial sexual abuser.”

Joey Ryan was, at one point, a person regularly featured on Being the Elite. Ryan has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous parties online as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

“Hi guys and girls. We hope this video provides an escape, or even maybe makes you laugh during these tough times,” the video’s description reads.

The statement continues to refer to an accused serial sexual abuser.

“We love you all. Out of respect to the victims, we have began the process of taking down BTE videos which featured an accused serial sexual abuser. Our biggest regret is providing a platform unknowingly to such a despicable person. Our hearts go out to the victims and anyone else affected.”

Reports are that friends of Ryan’s have been in shock about the recent allegations. Ryan was a key figure in the Being the Elite series leading up to All In. He was involved in a storyline with Hangman Page where Page was believed to have killed Ryan at one point. This led to Ryan making a return at the All In PPV.

The 109th episode of Being the Elite which is said to have featured a funeral for Ryan has already been taken down.

