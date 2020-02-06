Buddy Murphy Praises Roman Reigns, Reveals Who Asked Him To Join Stable

RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy has called Roman Regins one of the best in the world, as all as revealing who asked him to join Rollins' stable.

Buddy Murphy has confessed he believes that Roman Reigns is one of the best in the world. Speaking with talkSPORT, the RAW Team Team Champion opened up about his experiences wrestling the “Big Dog.”

“Yeah, it was awesome to be in that position,” Murphy said, reflecting on his 2019 SmackDown matches against Reigns and Daniel Bryan. “First of all, with the Roman match and being thrown into the mix with him – Roman was awesome to work with. He kind of let me put my own little spin on it.”

He continued, “It was more a Buddy Murphy match, so to speak. I know a lot of people in the internet wrestling community give Roman a lot of hate, ‘he can’t wrestle’ and whatever – Roman is one of the best wrestlers in the world and you can mark my word on that.

Buddy Murphy praised Reigns’ ability in the ring, commenting on the chemistry that had together. Murphy added how, if he could, he would wrestle him every day of the week. It’s a sentiment he also has for Daniel Bryan.

Buddy Murphy On Joining Seth Rollins

Having aligned with Seth Rollins, Murphy has since been a tear on RAW. When asked about who approached him to join the stable, Murphy revealed it was Rollins’ idea.

“Seth did approach me about it, yes. I was very excited to have a story to sink my teeth into because I know I can go out there and perform. I’ve proven that and I’ve stolen many, many shows I’ve been on, but the character aspect and connecting with fans is something you always want to work on. This is the perfect opportunity for that.”

Buddy Murphy noted how the stable reflects the real-life respect he carries for Rollins. He knows there is a lot he can learn from Rollins going forward and is excited by the dynamic between themselves and the Authors of Pain leading to bigger storylines in the future.