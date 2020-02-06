Buddy Murphy Talks About Paul Heyman Believing In Him, 205 Live

WWE RAW Superstar Buddy Murphy has opened up about Paul Heyman's belief in him as well as the current version of 205 Live.

RAW Superstar Buddy Murphy has been enjoying a string of success recently, especially since aligning himself with Seth Rollins. Even before this, Murphy has been turning heads with several great matches against Aleister Black. In a recent interview, Murphy credited these opportunities to Paul Heyman’s belief in him.

“Paul has been awesome to work with. He has a lot of belief in me and I don’t want to let him down,” Murphy explained to talkSPORT. “The Aleister Black performances and what not, I want the ball and I want to run with it. I believe – and Paul believes – I can be a mega star for this company.”

Murphy stated how, once the bell rings, he’s confident with his in-ring talents. He then noted that all he needs now is a “story to sink my teeth into.” For him, his alliance with Rollins could be the exact thing to propel him even further. He added how Heyman has been actively pointing him in the right direction, and as long as he can keep Heyman and Vince McMahon happy, then he’s happy.

Buddy Murphy Comments On 205 Live

Buddy Murphy then turned his attention to his former brand, 205 Live. He stressed how the the “205 originals are awesome” because of how they could be partnered with any main roster Superstar at any time.

He admitted he hasn’t seen much of the current 205 Live show, adding how “From what I’ve seen of it, they don’t do much [in the way of] stories at the moment. Not many storylines there, you know what I mean?”