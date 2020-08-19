Buff Bagwell Hospitalized, Believed To Be Impaired During Serious Collision

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was hospitalized after a serious collision in Cobb County, Georgia earlier this week.

Bagwell was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe on Cumberland Boulevard this past Sunday at around 5:18pm local time when the collision occurred, according to the Cobb County Government Website. Investigators believe he was impaired by prescription medication at the time of the accident.

Investigators say Bagwell was traveling west on Cumberland Boulevard, approaching Cumberland Parkway, when he lost control while going through a curve. Bagwell collided with a center median and the fence on that median, before continuing west across the eastbound lanes. The Tahoe then collided with a curb before crashing into a free-standing restroom at the Cobb County Transit bus station.

Bagwell, age 50, has been hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The collision remains under investigation.