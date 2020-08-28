Joseph Melton James, better known to wrestling fans as “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, has passed away. He was 80 years old. Armstrong is a WWE Hall of Famer, having been inducted in 2011.

Armstrong’s 4 sons, Scott, Brad, Steve, and Brian all became professional wrestlers as well. Brian Armstrong (aka Road Dogg) currently works backstage in NXT. Scott Armstrong is a WWE referee. Brad Armstrong wrestled in the NWA and WCW for years before taking a job as a producer in WWE. He died in 2012 at the age of 50. Steve Armstrong wrestled for years as well in WCW and briefly in WWE.

Bob Armstrong’s son Scott announced the news on Twitter:

Tributes To “Bullet” Bob Armstrong

Tributes to Bob Armstrong have been pouring in online.

“AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. #RIPBulletBob” wrote AEW on Twitter.

“Everyone here at CAC is deeply saddened to hear that wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong has passed away at the age of 80. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this most difficult time. Your legacy is etched in stone rest easy Sir,” wrote the Cauliflower Alley Club.