Bullet Club Beach Party Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Bullet Club has announced that their upcoming Beach Party has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The stable shared the unfortunate news via their Bullet Club Beach Party Twitter account. The official statement noted how their first priority is to the health and safety of their guests and talent. They added how “No one is more disappointed in this outcome than us.”

“We are as upset by this outcome as you all are, but we do not want to let this be the end of the road. We have plenty of gas left in our tank, and we fully intend on running an event in the distant future, within calendar year 2020.”

Bullet Club conceded that the entire coronavirus situation is “fluid.”

They added that they are working diligently to get fans refunds for their tickets and meet and greet purchases.

Our statement regarding #BCBP Tampa is below. Please be safe: pic.twitter.com/AC8w41XW6R — Bullet Club Beach Party (@BulletClubBP) March 13, 2020

Every positive and understanding comment just confirms how incredible you all are. Thank you for riding with us. Taking the next 24 hours to deal with family stuff and take care of them. Expect an update between Sunday and Monday with details on ALL of your questions. — Bullet Club Beach Party (@BulletClubBP) March 13, 2020

Bullet Club members Tanga Loa, “Switchblade” Jay White, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Haku, Bone Solider and El Phantasmo were just some of the club’s members scheduled to appear. Other wrestlers included RUSH and Dragon Lee.

Although WrestleMania 36 still seems to be going ahead, plenty of other promotions have taken action to help combat spreading the virus. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has canceled several New Japan Cup events, and ROH has recently canceled their 18th Anniversary pay-per-view.