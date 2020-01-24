Bully Ray Believes Chris Jericho And Jon Moxley Bring “Main Event Level Storytelling” To AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has high praise for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated how the two are delivering “main event level storytelling” to AEW.

“They have me interested in their storyline. I mean, it’s impossible not [to be] if you have Moxley and Jericho. They’re good—they’re not good storytellers, they’re great storytellers, they’re great wrestlers, they’re great performers, they’re great entertainers” Bully Ray said. “You don’t work in the WWE at main event levels if you’re not and they’re bringing that main event level storytelling and performing to AEW.”

His co-host, David LaGreca, then juxtaposed their feud with how the Heenan family’s rivalry with Hulk Hogan. He speculated that Jericho will throw all of his Inner Circle members at Jon Moxley in the hope that Moxley won’t make it to their pay-per-view matchup in February.

“He [Moxley] could always run through everybody, and then they beat him down, they re-injure the eye. Just layer up the story until they get to the eventual match. Does Moxley win his first attempt? Who knows. I think AEW has done a good enough job with their storytelling to keep us on our toes where we’re not quite sure who’s going to win.”

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley face off for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. Moxley won the opportunity after defeating PAC during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The pay-per-view takes place on February 29th at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.

