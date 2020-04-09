Bully Ray Believes The Boneyard Match Is AJ Styles’ Greatest Work

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes AJ Styles' work in the Boneyard Match was the greatest Styles performance he'd ever seen.

Night One of WrestleMania 36 was headlined by WWE’s cinematic Boneyard matchup. The bout saw The Undertaker take on AJ Styles in a pre-recorded movie-style clash. During WWE show The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared how it was probably the best performance he had ever seen from AJ Styles.

Bully Ray praised several matches from across WrestleMania weekend. He shared that the Boneyard matchup was his favorite. He noted how the concept was an out the box idea, especially with The Undertaker showing up as The American Badass.

After the match, Bully Ray text Styles. He referenced the fact they have a history together, having both worked in the same companies before WWE. The Hall of Famer then relayed how he told Styles his match “was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen you involved in.”

He stressed how the match “didn’t include one wrestling move” and that wrestling moves didn’t matter. Instead, it was all about the storytelling and the spectacle. He explained how he had never been more emotionally invested in AJ Styles than during this match.

Bully Ray Proposes A Dream Match

Bully Ray argued how this match represented a rebirth for The Undertaker. He acknowledged how The Undertaker can’t continue to wrestle throughout the year, noting how he has maybe one or two matches left in him.

However, if ‘Taker continues to compete in cinematic matchups like the Boneyard Match, he wouldn’t be unhappy about that decision. If WWE does continue to pursue this style for The Undertaker going forward, Bully Ray explained it’s the perfect scenario to deliver a matchup between ‘Taker and Sting.