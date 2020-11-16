Monday, November 16, 2020

Bully Ray Compares Leon Ruff NXT Win to 1-2-3 Kid

The former Dudley Boy talks the shock win from NXT

By Jake Jeremy
1-2-3 Kid and Leon Ruff
1-2-3 Kid and Leon Ruff

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Leon Ruff’s NXT North American Championship win.

Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano in shocking fashion on the most recent episode of NXT. Bully Ray would state that he ‘loved’ the angle, comparing it to when the 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman) defeated Razor Ramon on WWF television.

Bully Ray on Leon Ruff

“Obviously in the middle of the match I’m saying to myself ‘please do the 1-2-3 Kid thing here'” Bully Ray began on the show. “What they did there? It was great, really entertaining, and with Gargano bitching and moaning [even] later on to Regal? Leon Ruff played his part perfectly.

When Leon Ruff was on the top of the stage and he put the Championship around his waist and the Championship fell down like his pants were too big? Mega Pop, out loud! it was amazing.”

Bully Ray would then discuss the average size of wrestler in the industry today. Of course Leon Ruff is on the diminutive side but even Johnny Gargano is nowhere near the size of a performer from the mid-80s.

“You know what stuck out to me? The size of a lot of wrestlers, it’s not a big man’s business anymore now. That was evident to me last night when Gargano and Regal were face to face in the back.”

“When it was just the two of them on the screen? Oh my god” Bully Ray continued. “Regal was an average size guy in my world of pro wrestling! Back in my day? Regal was average size, and he was towering over Gargano last night. The business has morphed into maybe a smaller man’s game, with a few big men.”

Busted Open co-host Dave LaGreca would chime in by saying how the size of Leon Ruff would’ve made the angle even more memorable ‘back in the day,’ as he was so much smaller than the ‘average’ wrestler. “If that would have happened say 25 years ago it would have been ‘oh my god!’ Just because the pure size of Leon Ruff. [But] we’ve seen champions the size of a Leon Ruff over the last five or six years.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that Pro Wrestling is now a ‘smaller man’s game?’ Let us know in the comments

Bully Ray
Bully Ray

