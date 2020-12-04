Friday, December 4, 2020
Bully Ray Compares McIntyre/Sheamus to Orton/Edge

The WWE Hall of Famer talks the potential of a Sheamus vs McIntyre feud

By Jake Jeremy

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the RAW interactions between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Ray would compare the two British Superstars to Randy Orton and Edge; saying how their real life history gives the potential upcoming storyline feud ‘real life’ legitimacy.

Bully Ray on Orton vs Edge

“Randy [Orton] and Edge have characters and personalities that are carved out” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “That’s why you will stay invested in their story. They had a history, that’s why you will stay invested in that story. They talked about real life relationships, but their real life relationship? That’s why you will stay invested in that story.”

Edge and Randy Orton had a run of bouts earlier in the year. These would include the Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania and ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at Backlash.

“Sheamus and Drew [McIntyre] are very similar” Bully Ray would continue. “They’re friends in real life. They have story, characters and personalities that are carved out and definitive. That’s why you’ll be invested.”

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus go back an extremely long way. The two men were featured members of the Irish Whip Wrestling promotion, back in

Bully Ray would then use a movie analogy to finish and elaborate on the point. “This is why being into the character or the personality first? Is so important. When you watch a movie, what’s the most important thing a movie can do within the first half hour or so? Build the characters.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre could be a strong feud given their British/Irish links? Let us know in the comments

