Bully Ray Compares WrestleMania 36 To SmackDown After 9/11

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the two day WrestleMania 36 event this weekend. This is of course the most unique WrestleMania in recent history, possibly ever. WWE are having to pre-tape the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. And the atmosphere, according to Bully Ray, is somewhat akin to the post 9/11 SmackDown show back in 2001.

Bully Ray on Keeping Fans Happy

“The number one thing I would want to do is not disappoint the fans” Bully Ray began, discussing how he would’ve approached the situation. “Now, one of the things they could have done; and I’m not saying that this is a good idea, as a former owner of businesses. When you leave it up to the decision of the customer. You never know what you’re going to…what kind of feedback you’re gonna get. And it could affect your business. It might not have been a horrible idea to put out one of those polls that the WWE sends out and says: ‘due to the current situation, would you like the show to go on this year?'”

“It probably wouldn’t have been a bad idea to get feedback from the WWE Universe as to what they wanted” Bully Ray

9/11

Bully Ray would elaborate further, talking about how he feels the company is genuinely doing the shows ‘for the fans.’ “It probably wouldn’t have been a bad idea to get feedback from the WWE Universe as to what they wanted. See when the WWE says that they’re doing it for their fans? These are the cases where I truly believe it. Because I go back to what happened on 911, and how the WWE wanted to make sure that; despite the nation going through a really, really tough time? Vince was adamant about the WWE standing tall and helping people to heal through the form of entertainment.”

“‘Here, watch Smackdown for two hours tonight. And you’ll forget about all of the horrible things that we’re dealing with out there.’ And wrestling fans were extremely happy that we went out there and we did that, as you know, as a company, because the number one thing they said was, thank you for helping me forget for two hours.”

Not Putting a Positive Spin on It

Bully Ray would finish by describing how WrestleMania this year won’t ‘feel the same.’ Of course with the absence of fans in attendance. “Now with WrestleMania I believe they’re doing the same thing, I think Vince wants to help the nation to heal through his brand of entertainment. The hard part is, it’s not going to feel the same. Yeah, we might be kind of getting used to this thing with no audience I think thats just a bunch of happy horsesh*t that you say on the show. To me, we’re just getting through it, I’m not used to it. I’m not used to watching RAW or Smackdown like that. I’m not putting that happy spin on it. I think it absolutely f*cking sucks that there’s nobody.”

“The Show Must Go On” – Bully Ray

Then Bully Ray would finish by saying that he believes WrestleMania should go on; that WWE made the right decision. “And this is why I think having WrestleMania is a good idea, and why I think I would have made the same recommendation and decision. Yes. Let the show go on. Because at the end of the day, even when there’s 20,000 people in this arena, we’re not playing to those 20,000, we’re playing to the millions and millions at home.”

Do you think that WWE were right to go on with WrestleMania 36 this week? Let us know in the comments

