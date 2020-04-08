Bully Ray Explains The Big Show Appearing on Monday Night RAW

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw the aftermath of the WrestleMania 36 event. Although the ‘RAW After Mania’ has been known to be the ‘best’ show of the year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic this week was a more sombre affair.

WWE have been utilising what talent they have available for taping over the past couple of weeks. Notably, stars such as Roman Reigns and The Miz have been pulled or voluntarily left the Performance Center due to concerns over the pandemic. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently commented on the situation, discussing how WWE have been put in an awkward position with the ongoing pandemic and travel restrictions.

Bully Ray on the ‘tip of the iceberg’

“Let’s take what people see” Bully Ray began on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. “People see what’s on their television. And that’s all that they see. What you see on your television is the tip, of the tip, of the iceberg. There’s so much going on beneath the surface when it comes to actually getting what you see on TV, to make it to that TV. One of the biggest things is travel, a lot of the people that you’re seeing on the show? Especially Monday Night RAW? That’s local people.”

The Big Show

Bully Ray elaborated further, specifically talking about the appearance of The Big Show to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. “There might have been a fly in or two, but most of them are local that they can count on. The Big Show, everybody’s like, ‘why the Big Show? Why would the Big Show get a Championship shot?’ Why did they use the Big Show? Because he lives about an hour and a half away in Tampa. Drive to the Performance Center, drive home from the Performance Center. Duh? There you go, people. That’s why it was the Big Show.”

Vince McMahon call?

“That’s probably a Vince call saying, ‘I need a strong win for Drew coming out of WrestleMania.'” Bully Ray

Bully would then go on to say that he believes it was a last minute Vince McMahon call. Taking one of the biggest (literally) Superstars in the company to give McIntyre a big first title defence. “That’s probably a Vince call saying, ‘I need a strong win for Drew coming out of WrestleMania.’ Big Show is seven foot two, 450 pounds. He is the biggest guy they’ve got in the company. Let Drew beat the Big Show with his finish, it’ll be something credible the night after WrestleMania for Drew.”

It is currently unknown what the situation is regarding WWE and how they are going to be taping going forward. The COVID-19 situation is changing on a daily basis, and as of now the company does appear to be taping at the Performance Center, although it is not confirmed how many shows they will be able to get in the can.

