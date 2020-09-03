Bully Ray on Brock Lesnar: “This Is a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity for AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the free agency of Brock Lesnar. It was recently revealed that the ‘Beast Incarnate’ was no longer contracted to WWE and he is now able to pursue options elsewhere.

Many company names have been floated around regarding Lesnar and where he may end up. Just one of those is arguably the second biggest brand in the world, All Elite Wrestling.

The buzz generated from the potential signing of Brock has been huge. However, several believe that this is an opportunity for Lesnar to negotiate a better deal from WWE. It’s not uncommon, as Brock Lesnar has previously played the likes of UFC and WWE against each other, which he absolutely should to negotiate the best deal available.

Bully Ray on Brock Lesnar

“Of course they can afford him” Bully Ray began on the show, dispelling the myth that AEW wouldn’t be able to ‘afford’ Brock Lesnar being under contract. “That’s one of those opportunities that comes up where, let’s just say that AEW is really trying to stick to their budget? Especially with things going on right now with COVID.”

“We’ve seen a couple of very quiet releases from the company” Bully Ray continued. “People that they were still paying but could not perform for whatever reason, to save on the bottom line. So let’s say their budget is extremely tight? How many opportunities are you going to have to take a crack at Brock Lesnar?”

“This is like once in a lifetime type of opportunity for AEW” Bully Ray would claim emphatically.

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho believes that we will not see Brock Lesnar in an AEW ring.

“I think it’s just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock’s contract expires, Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be. So I don’t think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he’s like currently not under contract right now.”

