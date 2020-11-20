Bully Ray on Zelina Vega Release: “When You Sign With WWE? They Own Every Single Thing You Do”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Zelina Vega’s release from WWE.

Thea Trinidad/Vega’s release came as a shock last weekend, and may questions have been raised regarding WWE and their ongoing ‘independent contractor’ status for their on-air talent. Bully Ray would give his perspective on the situation, saying that there may be more than meets the eye.

“To see the situation surface value? I obviously understand why so many people would be pissed off” Bully Ray began on the show. “But when you’re looking at the surface? When you’re looking at the tip of the iceberg? All you’re seeing is the tip. The majority of the iceberg lies beneath and that’s where the truth lies, all the way beneath.”

Bully Ray on Zelina Vega

Bully Ray would then discuss how the situation is more based on business rather than personal issues. “I’ve said this before when it comes to many instances with talent in the WWE. This is not a ‘hey we don’t like you Thea so we’re not letting you do your Twitch or your YouTube’ or whatever extracurricular things she was doing.”

“It has nothing to do with personal stuff” Bully Ray continued. “This is all business. What people need to realise is this: when you sign a WWE contract as an independent contractor? They basically own every single thing you do. Period. End of story.”

Ray would then talk specifics about WWE contracts, saying “there are paragraphs in a WWE contract that specifically talk about what Thea and other talents are doing with Twitch and third party [sites]. Does it name Twitch by name? I don’t know. An updated version of a WWE contract probably does say Twitch, I don’t know, but I’m sure it specifically outlines Twitch, or YouTube or Cameo or any of these other avenues in which WWE wrestlers can use their persona, name, or likeness to earn extra money that WWE is not in control of.”

