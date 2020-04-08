Bully Ray Praises WrestleMania 36 NXT Women’s Championship Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has praised the WrestleMania clash between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has praised the NXT Women’s Championship clash between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. The two battled for the gold this past weekend during WWE’s WrestleMania 36 event. Flair would end up reclaiming the championship, making her a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray shared his thoughts, noting how Ripley stepped up for the confrontation.

“Bravo to Rhea Ripley. Man, did she step up,” Bully Ray said. “Man, did I enjoy that match, and I enjoyed it for the in-between. […] the little things that those two women did. The physicality of that match. Charlotte and Rhea are some stout women, they are athletic, they are physical, and they were throwing some shots at one another. Punches, slaps, stuff was landing.”

Bully Ray On The “In-Between”

Bully Ray explained how he was impressed by the “in-between” moments between the two Superstars. He described how everything was earned between the two, and nothing was simply given.

According to him these details gave the match a much grittier, realistic aesthetic. To him, it felt like he was watching a fight. He added how it was like watching two Amazon warriors do battle: “Just tall, impressive fighters, impressive warriors just beating the s–t out of one another.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.