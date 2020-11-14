Saturday, November 14, 2020

Bully Ray Questions Jade Cargill Debut, Says She “Stood Out” Weeks Ago

The former Dudley Boy talks the AEW debut of Jade Cargill

By Jake Jeremy

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the official AEW ‘debut’ of Jade Cargill.

Cargill appeared on Dynamite this week during an in-ring promo by former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. The reasoning for Cargill leaving the ringside area and entering the ring? It was so that she could belittle Rhodes and forewarn of Shaq coming to take on the ‘Prince of Pro Wrestling.’

Bully Ray would question how Jade Cargill made her in-ring debut on AEW programming. Ray would mention how he saw Cargill over the past few weeks ringside; as she played one of the front row ‘performers’ that give the show extra atmosphere during this pandemic ‘era.’

Bully Ray on Jade Cargill Debut

“Am I to believe that anybody who’s hanging out in the front row can just get in the ring and get a microphone? While Cody Rhodes is in the middle of the ring?” Bully Ray began on the show. “When I saw her I’m like, ‘what, what is this!?’ The only reason I knew who that woman was? A couple of weeks ago I made a phone call to a friend of mine in AEW; I said, ‘who is the tall blonde black girl in the front row?’ They told me who it was and I said ‘she has a presence, she has a look.'”

“I’m glad they took advantage of her presence and her look” Bully Ray would continue, before again questioning how she debuted. “What the hell was she doing in the ring with Cody!? There’s much better way to plan out that segment, especially if Cody would have been saying whatever he had to say in his promo; and that woman would have been yelling and screaming at the top of her lungs in the front row, which is where I’m used to seeing her.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that AEW could’ve found a better way to debut Jade Cargill? Check out the segment in the video below and let us know

