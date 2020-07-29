Bully Ray Rips Kairi Sane For Goodbye Tweet To WWE

Kairi Sane finished up with WWE at the last set of tapings. She defeated Bayley in single’s action last week on RAW but then was beaten up backstage by her this week. After the segment aired, Sane sent out a Tweet thanking WWE for her time with the company. According to comments made by Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio, she should not have sent out the Tweet when she did.

“Sending out that tweet 3 minutes after the segment ended was atrocious,” Bully said on the show. “Anything that WWE and those women tried to build up for that moment is now completely thrown out the window.”

- Advertisement -

Sane Tweeted out the following after the segment aired:

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane???? pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

Bully continued to talk about why Kairi’s Tweet bothered him. According to Bully, the thanking of wrestlers on social media hurts the angle that has been built between Asuka and Banks.

“Wrestlers thanking each other on social media, and what we saw from Kairi Sane last night, in my opinion, has absolutely no business in there. Now, who knows Kairi Sane might be done with wrestling and she might not care anymore. You’d think that she did give a d**n about all those women.”

FYI:



FYA is pronounced eff-why-aye.



So…FYA.



Oh…and have a nice day. https://t.co/j0DmIqFEJn — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) July 28, 2020

Bayley’s attack on Kairi Sane on RAW this week also helped Sasha Banks capture the RAW Women’s Championship. The stipulation to the match was that if Asuka, who was technically champion heading into the match, was DQ’ed or counted-out she’d lose the title. Asuka then left the match to go help Sane leading to Banks winning the title.