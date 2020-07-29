Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Bully Ray Rips Kairi Sane For Goodbye Tweet To WWE

Bully Ray doesn't think Kairi Sane should have sent out her goodbye Tweet when she did.

By Ian Carey
Bully Ray Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane finished up with WWE at the last set of tapings. She defeated Bayley in single’s action last week on RAW but then was beaten up backstage by her this week. After the segment aired, Sane sent out a Tweet thanking WWE for her time with the company. According to comments made by Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio, she should not have sent out the Tweet when she did.

“Sending out that tweet 3 minutes after the segment ended was atrocious,” Bully said on the show. “Anything that WWE and those women tried to build up for that moment is now completely thrown out the window.”

- Advertisement -

Sane Tweeted out the following after the segment aired:

Bully continued to talk about why Kairi’s Tweet bothered him. According to Bully, the thanking of wrestlers on social media hurts the angle that has been built between Asuka and Banks.

“Wrestlers thanking each other on social media, and what we saw from Kairi Sane last night, in my opinion, has absolutely no business in there. Now, who knows Kairi Sane might be done with wrestling and she might not care anymore. You’d think that she did give a d**n about all those women.”

Bayley’s attack on Kairi Sane on RAW this week also helped Sasha Banks capture the RAW Women’s Championship. The stipulation to the match was that if Asuka, who was technically champion heading into the match, was DQ’ed or counted-out she’d lose the title. Asuka then left the match to go help Sane leading to Banks winning the title.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (7/27): Asuka vs. Banks, Title Matches Set For SummerSlam

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Sasha Banks and Asuka battled for the RAW Women's Championship during tonight's show....
Read more
WWE

Kairi Sane Issues Statement On WWE Departure

It appears that Monday’s episode of RAW was the final appearance for Kairi Sane in WWE for now.  Leading...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray Rips Kairi Sane For Goodbye Tweet To WWE

Kairi Sane finished up with WWE at the last set of tapings. She defeated Bayley in single's action last week on RAW...
Read more
NWA

Nick Aldis Shares Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has shared an open letter to NWA fans. In the letter, he addressed his personal growth and...
Read more
AEW

Updated Look At The AEW TNT Championship Final Design

Cody Rhodes became the first man to hold the AEW TNT Championship by defeating Lance Archer at Double or Nothing this past...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Cody Rhodes Talks Possible Interest In Signing Ex-WWE Stars & Tessa Blanchard

Cody Rhodes addressed whether AEW has any interest in signing new talent to join their loaded roster.  Following the...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Explains Why FTR Aren’t Ranked In AEW Top-5

AEW released new top-5 rankings today ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. Conspicuously absent from the tag team...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray Rips Kairi Sane For Goodbye Tweet To WWE

Kairi Sane finished up with WWE at the last set of tapings. She defeated Bayley in single's action last week on RAW...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Names Potential Challengers For TNT Title

Cody faced Eddie Kingston for the TNT title last week on Dynamite. He is scheduled to face Warhorse on tonight's card. Cody...
Read more
Impact

Heath Slater To Challenge For The TNA World Heavyweight Championship

The former Heath Slater (Heath Miller) will make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling next Tuesday night on AXS TV. Impact has announced that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Young Says Vince McMahon “Failed As A Leader”

Eric Young was one of the many names released from WWE back in April. He has since resurfaced in Impact Wrestling where...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings (7/29): MJF, Dark Order & Nyla Rose Top Their Divisions

All Elite Wrestling has released the latest AEW Rankings for the week of Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. We...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/28) The Good Brothers Make In-Ring Debut

Impact Wrestling 7/28 was the second show since the company began its new era at Slammiversary. The show kicked off with Eddie...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Fines Nia Jax For Actions On RAW

This week on RAW, Nia Jax came out to cut a promo but was interrupted by Shayna Baszler. The two brawled and...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Provides Update On Rey Mysterio’s Condition

Following having his eyeball extracted in storyline at Extreme Rules, WWE has offered an update on Rey Mysterio's condition. According to the...
Read more
AEW

Warhorse Talks Facing Cody On AEW Dynamite

Tonight on Dynamite, independent wrestling standout Warhorse will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship. Cody has been defending the belt against wrestlers...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ember Moon Felt ‘Ripped Off’ With The Finish To Asuka Vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Superstar Ember Moon shared her critical thoughts on this week's match between Asuka and Sasha Banks. The two faced off in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC