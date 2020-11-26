Thursday, November 26, 2020

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has praised Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's recent Survivor Series clash, revealing what the bout delivered that most pro wrestling lacks.

By Steve Russell

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series.

Speaking on his SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stressed how the bout not only met but exceeded his expectations. He believed the two clashed in Survivor Series “match of the night” and successfully delivered a “big fight feel.”

“We had a big fight feel last night. We had both of the WWE Champions in there,” Bully Ray said. “We had two big men in there, we had two men that look like what a pro wrestler should look like, two men who laid their stuff in. It looked like a fight. It felt like a spirited contest; It felt like something!”

He explained how their matchup wasn’t just two Superstars going “through the motions.” Instead, it was apparent both McIntyre and Reigns “had a will, and a desire, and a passion to win.”

Bully Ray On What The Bout Delivered

This mentality translated to Bully Ray becoming invested in the match. He then highlighted the psychology implemented throughout. Bully Ray pointed to the ending of the bout and shared how he enjoyed the finish. 

“I liked what they did at the end when Roman had that choke on after the nut shot, and the interference from Roman’s cousin. When he had that front choke on and was holding on for dear life and Drew got the one leg, I was like, ‘Wow, is he actually going to make it out of this?'”

That uncertainty is what Bully Ray believes takes a fan on a “great ride” with pro wrestling. He noted that what Reigns and McIntyre delivered at Survivor Series was “drama,” something he claimed is majorly lacking in modern pro wrestling.

Drew McIntyre ultimately lost to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series following interference from Reigns’ cousin, Jey Uso.

