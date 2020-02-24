Bully Ray Says AEW Reminds Him Of ECW

WWE Hall-of-Famer and ECW legend Bully Ray recently said on Busted Open Radio that AEW reminds him of ECW. In fact, Bully said he almost lives vicariously through the wrestlers on AEW Dynamite.

“When I watch AEW, I’m watching it because I want to have fun,” Bully said on the show. “My own personal reasons for watching AEW is because it reminds me so much of ECW. I almost feel like I live vicariously through those guys.”

Bully commented that one aspect about AEW he likes is that they don’t always do the “right” things but it gets over with their fans anyway.

“I like watching them doing all the wrong things and still seeing it get over because we used to do all the wrong things and it would get over,” he continued.

“Mistakes are going to happen. The AEW fanbase is so on-board with the talent that’s there and the company that they are willing to forgive and forget right now. The ECW fanbase if you screwed up in front of them they would hammer you for it but then go right back to loving you and being on-board. That’s why it’s so fun for me to watch it because I see the things I’m like ‘oh my god that was so wrong’ but then I listen and go ‘oh, but the people are going crazy.'”

Bully would then continue to talk about those who say AEW’s approach to wrestling is “killing the business.”

“You’ll have a lot of people out there saying this is not good for the business, this is killing the business, this is doing that…the business is evolving and if you evolve with it, I don’t think you can kill it. Can you kill an old school mentality? Not really because that old school mentality can be brought back the following week.”

