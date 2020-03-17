Bully Ray Says That Global Coronavirus Situation “Could Benefit” WWE

"They're going to be looking for some sort of entertainment so yes, we might get new viewers to the WWE Network" - Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of the Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the revelation that WrestleMania 36 will be held in front of no fans at the Performance Center in Florida.

Postponing WrestleMania – Bully Ray

“They got to do it, I don’t think postponing WrestleMania is gonna work for them” Bully Ray began. “Who knows when it’s gonna get postponed to? I mean, this whole situation with coronavirus is so fluid [and] changing, day to day. We don’t know if we’re on a two week, four week or six week [situation]. Who knows how long we’re gonna have to practice this social distancing before things go back to normal?”

“You run into colliding with your own business”

Bully Ray would then talk about the actual logistics of ‘postponing’ WrestleMania. “If you start postponing WrestleMania too deep into the year? You run into colliding with your own business. [With] SummerSlam, you run into by obviously the start of Major League Baseball, NFL preseason. Which stadium is going to be available?”

“Remember the WrestleMania of 2020 at the Performance Center in front of no people?”

Bully Ray elaborated further, discussing the potential positives of the ‘no fans’ Mania. “This is going to be unique, it’s going to be different and in 50 years from now when we’re looking back on it? We’re going to say, remember the WrestleMania of 2020 at the Performance Center in front of no people? It’s gonna be unique, in some way, shape or form. This might be the way business is gonna be done in the WWE and all of wrestling that’s televised in the foreseeable future.

A Benefit to WWE?

Bully would then finish by giving a very interesting take, saying that the situation may end up being beneficial for pro wrestling, especially WWE. “I think it’s actually going to help professional wrestling, and the WWE in an interesting way. That, I am not quite sure people are seeing. This is it because that there’s the opportunity now for more eyes to be on WrestleMania than ever before. Because as you know there’s no other sporting events taking place, everyone’s kind of self contained they’re in their homes. Nobody’s venturing outside. So, you know people who haven’t watched wrestling the last 10 or 15 years and obviously, any wrestling fan?”

New Viewers for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays?

“They’re gonna tune into WrestleMania 36 because there’s really no other choices or options. If you’re a sports fan. In the short term, that’s definitely one way I think it’ll benefit. People are going to be home, people are going to be basically hunkering down and quarantined to their homes. They’re going to be looking for some sort of entertainment so yes, we might get new viewers to the WWE Network we might get new viewers on pay per view we might get new viewers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights for their products. But I think the interesting aspect of having no fans at the arenas, is that when the day comes when fans are allowed to go back to watch the WWE live, I think the floodgates are going to be open, you know, absence makes the heart grow fonder.”