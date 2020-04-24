Bully Ray Says That Steve Austin and Vince McMahon Should Be Doing WWE Commentary

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the ongoing ’empty arena’ shows that AEW and WWE have been producing. These have obviously been a necessity, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the entire globe.

Bully Ray mentioned the flagging ratings for both shows, with RAW recently hitting below 2 million viewers, something that would be unheard of even just five years ago. Ray would offer his own solution to the problem, saying that WWE needs to create more of an ‘ambience’ for the shows. Bully Ray’s solution? Bring back Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon to do WWE commentary.

Bully Ray on WWE Commentary

“All right, this is gonna sound crazy. If somebody said to me, ‘who should be on WWE commentary every week right now?’ Considering the times that we’re in, considering what needs to be done? You know who I would put a commentary? Vince McMahon and Steve Austin” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “Would you tune in just for the commentary? Of course you would.”

Bully Ray would elaborate further, saying how he believes Austin and McMahon would be hugely beneficial to the talent in-ring. “Do you think Vince McMahon and Steve Austin could get the talent in the ring over? Yes. Now, is there a chance that you’re going to be more invested in Steve Austin and Vince McMahon than you are the talent on the ring. Yeah, but you got to do everything you possibly can do to keep a rating right now.”

Credability

Bully Ray would finish by discussing the credibility that Austin and McMahon could bring to the talent on screen. “Vince McMahon has been one of the best people behind that announce desk ever Right? Because he’s getting across the stories that he wanted to tell. So if you put the greatest rivalry in the history of wrestling behind behind the announce table, holy crap what the hell are these two guys gonna say to each other? And when the time is right they bicker, and when the time’s right they lay out and tell stories. ‘Well you know these New Day guys they’re really good you know they’re sitting on 8 Tag Team Championships, only a matter of time before they break the record.’ Holy sh*t Steve Austin just put over the New Day!? Instant frickin’ credibility.”

Bully Ray

Do you feel that WWE need to change up the commentary booth to bring some more life to the broadcasts? Let us know in the comments

Also Check Out: