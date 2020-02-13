Bully Ray Speculates on Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Appearing at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that they will be bringing a ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ level event to Madison Square Garden in August. The show will be taking place on August 22nd, which is SummerSlam weekend.

“I could see Marty Scurll possibly being on that New Japan show [in MSG]”

Busted Open Radio co-host Bully Ray was discussing the move for NJPW and the performers who may be able to make some appearances. “I’ll look back to the three shows that New Japan did in in Philly, Boston and New York. That wasn’t a co-promote with Ring of Honor. Every time ROH did their War of the Worlds in those towns they co-promoted with New Japan” Bully began. “So, yeah, you might get a couple of Ring of Honor talents. I could see Marty Scurll possibly being on that New Japan show [in MSG], or maybe like a Briscoes vs Guerrillas of Destiny rematch.”

“‘Hey, let’s go for the Grand Slam let’s see if we can do the garden on our own.”

Bully then discussed the idea of the show not being co-promoted with ROH. “As far as a co-promote? if I’m New Japan, I don’t know if I’m going down that road. Because you’ve already sold out three of the major northeast cities on your own. ‘Hey, let’s go for the Grand Slam let’s see if we can do the garden on our own.'”

“Do you need Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho on that show? Sure as hell doesn’t hurt”

Ray’s co-host Dave LeGreca then asked if there’s a chance that Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho could be part of the NJPW show. “You know why the answer is yes?” Bully began. “Because it’s pro wrestling, anything is possible. And everything is negotiable. Do you need Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho on that show? Sure as hell doesn’t hurt.” Ray would also go on to say that whilst he does not have the specifics of their contracts with AEW he believes that Chris Jericho has ‘carte blanche’ and that Moxley may have to ask AEW President Tony Khan for his blessing to appear on the show. There were issues back at last year’s G1 Climax show where it was believed that Moxley could not appear at the United States show due to his AEW contract.