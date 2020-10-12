Monday, October 12, 2020

Bully Ray Talks AEW Dog Collar Match on Dynamite

The WWE Hall of Famer talks Greg Valentine's involvement in the AEW Dog Collar match

By Jake Jeremy

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the Dog Collar match from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes reclaimed his TNT Championship against Brodie Lee in the Dog Collar bout. Pro wrestling legend Greg Valentine, who had an outstanding Dog Collar match against Roddy Piper in 1983, was ringside for the contest.

Bully Ray would state that his ‘favorite’ part of the match was Valentine being ringside. Ray would praise both Valentine and AEW commentator Jim Ross for selling the story of Valentine ‘re-living’ his Starrcade ’83 match against Piper whilst watching Cody/Brodie.

Bully Ray on Cody Rhodes vs Brodie Lee

“My favorite part of the match? Greg Valentine” Bully ray began on the show. “Watching Valentine watch the match with his subtle facial expressions? It told such a story, watching Valentine relive his match with Piper. “You can see it in his eyes. You could see it in his face.”

“And then that got backed up by JR” Bully Ray continued. “JR told me that Valentine was reliving his dog collar match through Cody and Brodie. That instantly, for me, put tons of credibility on that match. Greg Valentine decided to come off the beach for 10 minutes to show up to watch a dog collar match, a match that he helped make famous.”

Bully Ray would finish by saying how the ‘moment’ helped to make the match. Ray would also be critical of a couple of elements of the TNT Championship match. “To me that little moment in time means so much. Yes the performance from Cody and Brodie was great. Yes, they did a good job with the match. [But] I thought they could have done a better job with the finish, because I didn’t like Cody just getting up right after a Dragon German Suplex on his head. That didn’t make a lot of sense to me, but whatever.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Let us know in the comments

