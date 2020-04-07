Bully Ray Talks Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar Being ‘Too Short’

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the WrestleMania 36 bout between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar. The match headlined Night 2 of the WrestleMania event over the weekend, and only went around 4 minutes. Although this short amount of time has been utilised for Brock Lesnar matches in the past, Bully Ray believes that the match needed to be longer.

Bully Ray on Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar

“What you got from Brock was a typical match when Brock faces a big guy” Bully Ray began. “It’s, ‘we’re going to hit each other with our biggest artillery, because that’s the only thing that’s going to matter. And we’re cutting out all of the stuff that would get absolutely no reaction and fans probably saw in every other match throughout the night. So it’s going to be F5, Claymore, German Suplexes, we’re just gonna, you know, just bombard the match with those moves, and we’re going to get a quick finish.'”

“I don’t think that’s what fans wanted to see” Bully Ray

Ray would then discuss how this isn’t what he believes fans wanted to see from the match. “I don’t think that’s what fans wanted to see” Bully Ray stated. Nobody is a bigger Brock Lesnar supporter than me. I have been flying the flag for Brock on this show [Busted Open], since day one. Why? Because I was the very first person to get with to get to work with Brock Lesnar. I know who how smart Brock Lesnar is, I know what kind of performer Brock Lesnar is.”

Changing The Formula

Bully would finish by clarifying that he did enjoy the match. “Listen, was the four and a half minutes good? Sure, yeah, it was. But I had seen that before I had seen the formula work with Goldberg. I had seen the Brock before [where he] just destroys everything you know type of psychology before last night. With Drew I was hoping for a little bit more.”

Lesnar vs Goldberg

Brock’s match against Goldberg from WrestleMania 33 went only a few short minutes also and you can check out that match below. The ‘formula’ that Bully Ray refers to does clearly work for that bout from ‘Mania 33, however we have seen in the past just how creative and hard working matches between Brock and ‘smaller men’ can be. Although WWE did have a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it is arguable that a younger talent such as McIntyre could’ve had a lengthier match against Lesnar, due to the environment and lack of live crowd reaction.

It is also worth pointing out that Ray said that if the exact match as it occurred happened in a full arena with 80,000 people that it would have worked perfectly.

