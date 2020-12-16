Bully Ray Talks Keith Lee Being ‘Sent Back’ To WWE’s Performance Center

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Keith Lee and the reports that he has been sent back to the WWE Performance Center; appaerntly for more ‘seasoning’ by Vince McMahon himself.

“As the owner of the company and as the boss?” Bully Ray would begin on Busted Open. “If he’s not happy with somebody’s performance? He’s well within his rights to try to get them some help and get them up to working specs.”

Bully Ray on Keith Lee

There were a number of performers supposedly sent back to the PC to work on their skills. These included Otis, Dabba-Kato, Omos and RETRIBUTION member Mace. “Keith Lee is the one that everybody’s been talking about” Bully Ray would continue. “Keith Lee is the one that has everybody scratching their head as to why. I guess there was no specifics given? As to why he wanted him to get some extra help? Some extra work? Some extra polish?”

Bully Ray would finish by comparing Lee’s current situation to that of Drew McIntyre. Early on in his WWE career Drew McIntyre was dubbed ‘The Chosen One;’ but it wasn’t until he left WWE that he was able to become a main event player and then return. Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton in only his second ever main roster match, leading Bully Ray to make the comparison. “I thought about this, remember when Drew McIntyre wasn’t getting the job done in Vince’s eyes? What did Vince do with Drew McIntyre? He let him go and said ‘come back when you get more polished and you think you’re ready.’ That’s exactly what Drew did.”

“Vince is not enamoured with Keith Lee, with his work or his promo, whatever. Vince has every option contractually, or right contractually, to sit out Keith Lee and not do anything with Keith Lee.”

Do you think that Vince McMahon is ‘investing’ in Keith Lee by getting him to work more on aspects of his WWE work? Do you think that Bully Ray is right in his Drew McIntyre comparison? Let us know in the comments