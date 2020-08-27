Bully Ray Talks Mick Foley Mocking Him for Taking Massive Bump

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the 20th anniversary of the first TLC match in WWE.

Whilst the ‘triangle’ ladder match from WrestleMania 2000 was essentially a TLC bout? SummerSlam 2000 saw the first official Tables, Ladders and Chairs match between The Dudley Boys, Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz.

- Advertisement -

During that match Bully Ray took a massive bump off of the top of the ladder onto tables in the aisle way. Ray would jokingly mention how WWE icon and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley would mock him so taking such a risky bump to the floor. It’s ironic as of course Foley himself is probably best known for his Hell in a Cell spot. That was when The Undertaker threw him of the top of the cage.

Bully Ray on SummerSlam ‘Spot’

“I wanted to have a memorable moment” Bully Ray began on the show. “Everybody in wrestling wants to have that; that moment in time that can live forever. Obviously with Mick Foley? It was taking the bump off of the Hell in The Cell. And that was kind of like what I had in mind.”

“I’m like, ‘Mick [Foley] will always be remembered for his bump off the cell no matter what'” Bully Ray continued. “No matter how entertaining Mick was with Mr Socco, Dude Love or Rock and Sock? What do you think of when you say Mick Foley? The bump off the top [of the cage]. So I wanted to have a moment like that and I figured, ‘well I’m gonna go stand on the top of that ladder; I’m going to reach for the belts and then I’m going to get pushed over. and I’m going to crash and burn through the floor tables.'”

Bully Ray would then talk about how Mick Foley brought up the bump in conversation shortly after. “It was interesting, because after about a month after that match was over? I saw Mick. We were talking and he was congratulating us and me on a great match. And he then said to me ‘why did you take that bump?’

“I said ‘well Mick to be honest with you I wanted to do something memorable'” Bully continued. “When I’m dead and buried and long gone I want people to be able to remember me for some cool moment. You know? I was trying to emulate what you did’. And he [Foley] goes, ‘you do realize you would have gotten paid the same amount of money if you took a clothesline!?’ And I was like, ‘oh my god, you’re such a buzzkill.'”