Bully Ray Talks Shayna Baszler Biting Becky Lynch on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the ‘biting’ angle that took place on this Monday’s RAW. Part way through the broadcast NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler attacked Becky Lynch. This was following her match with Asuka. Baszler would bite the back of Lynch’s neck at the conclusion of the bout, shocking many as it was such a departure from her character in NXT.

Bully mentioned as much, saying “I would have liked less is more and keep it simple. Play to Shayna’s strengths. I almost would have liked to [have] seen at the end of the segment, you know Shana standing over Becky, and you could have got one line out of her where she could have told Becky ‘you were expecting Rhonda? You got much worse, you got Shayna Baszler.’

Ray also talked about how the bite itself ‘was’ shocking, but not necessarily in a good way. “The biting thing just kind of takes me out of it. Was I shocked? Yeah was I shocked, but in a good way? I’m really not sure.”

Bully also questioned how the company’s Creative came to give Shayna Baszler this extra wrinkle in her character. “They [creative] probably said ‘we need something for Shayna, we need something different. We need something shocking, we need her to do something that is going to have people talking. She can’t just beat up Becky, that’s passe.’ To me the last person that needed anything was Shayna. Because she’s such a credible badass, she acts it, she walks in, she talks it. But in the world of the WWE, if you’re just a ‘wrestler’ or if you’re just a fighter? They’re probably going to look to tinker with you and and give you ‘something.'”

