Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Bully Ray Talks Why Pat McAfee Is So Effective in NXT

The WWE Hall of Famer praises NXT's Punter

By Jake Jeremy

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Pat McAfee and his ongoing NXT run. McAfee has created his own stable of talent over the past few weeks, including the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch as well as former WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne.

Pat McAfee was extremely impressive in his debut NXT bout. However it is his work on the microphone that has shone through over the past few weeks.

Bully Ray would massively praise Pat McAfee on Busted Open; however he would state that McAfee isn’t doing anything extraordinary to get ‘heat.’ “It’s not really about what he is saying? It’s about how he says it” Bully Ray began on Busted Open.

Bully Ray on Pat McAfee

“I’ve been complimented over the years about some of the promo work that I’ve done. People ask me questions like ‘how do you generate this kind of heat!?’ Or whatever. I will always tell people, I have not reinvented the wheel” Bully stated.

Bully Ray would then attribute what McAfee has been producing on NXT to his own style of heel promo. “What I do? It’s Heel 101, it’s just how I say these things. All in the delivery, it’s all in the tone, it’s all in the inflection. It’s all about the eye contact, those things that take the very basic and very generic words like ‘we rule and you suck’ and make them mean something.”

“Where it’s somebody like Pat McAfee saying them? Their unique personality? It gives a life to those very generic words. That’s when you know you have something. And that’s what Pat McAfee is like. When you heard him Wednesday night did he say anything that resonated with you, like, ‘Oh my god, that was the greatest promo I can’t believe he said that?’ No.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that Pat McAfee is one of the best talkers in the company if not pro wrestling as a whole right now? Let us know in the comments

