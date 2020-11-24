Bully Ray Talks Why Rhea Ripley Will Be a Major WWE Talent

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. It has been heavily rumored over the past week that Ripley will be heading to the ‘main roster’ shortly, and Bully Ray would give his reasoning as to why she could end up being a major player in WWE.

Bully Ray on Rhea Ripley

“When when I watch her? The thing that comes to mind the most is command of her own athletic ability” Bully Ray would begin on the show. “This is what I think separates talent, the good, the great and the exceptional. Rhea is tall, she’s about 5’10. She’s lanky, she’s not like ultra thin. She’s got a little bit of thickness to her, a good sickness to her. And she has control of all of it.”

- Advertisement -

Bully Ray would then use a baseball analogy to elucidate his point. “I always compare control in the ring to how a pitcher on a pitcher’s mound has control of his fastball. If you can throw a fastball 90 miles an hour? That’s great. But if you can’t throw it for a strike? It’s pretty much worthless. That’s command of your own athletic ability, being able to put the ball where you want it.”

“When I see a woman like Rhea? She really is a standout to me” Bully continued. “She has such great control of her own athletic ability, no matter what she’s taking or no matter what she’s giving. I don’t see any wasted movement in her. Whether she’s selling or moving around? She doesn’t just flop and flail, I can tell she’s selling realistically.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that Rhea Ripley could end up a major part of the WWE roster? Let us know in the comments