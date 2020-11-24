Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Bully Ray Talks Why Rhea Ripley Will Be a Major WWE Talent

The WWE Hall of Famer discusses Ripley's athletic abilities

By Jake Jeremy
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. It has been heavily rumored over the past week that Ripley will be heading to the ‘main roster’ shortly, and Bully Ray would give his reasoning as to why she could end up being a major player in WWE.

Bully Ray on Rhea Ripley

“When when I watch her? The thing that comes to mind the most is command of her own athletic ability” Bully Ray would begin on the show. “This is what I think separates talent, the good, the great and the exceptional. Rhea is tall, she’s about 5’10. She’s lanky, she’s not like ultra thin. She’s got a little bit of thickness to her, a good sickness to her. And she has control of all of it.”

- Advertisement -

Bully Ray would then use a baseball analogy to elucidate his point. “I always compare control in the ring to how a pitcher on a pitcher’s mound has control of his fastball. If you can throw a fastball 90 miles an hour? That’s great. But if you can’t throw it for a strike? It’s pretty much worthless. That’s command of your own athletic ability, being able to put the ball where you want it.”

“When I see a woman like Rhea? She really is a standout to me” Bully continued. “She has such great control of her own athletic ability, no matter what she’s taking or no matter what she’s giving. I don’t see any wasted movement in her. Whether she’s selling or moving around? She doesn’t just flop and flail, I can tell she’s selling realistically.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that Rhea Ripley could end up a major part of the WWE roster? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

WWE

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and...
Read more
Results

WWE Survivor Series Results: The Undertaker’s Farewell, Reigns vs. McIntyre

WWE Survivor Series aired live from the ThunderDome. Team RAW battled Team SmackDown and The Undertaker said his final farewell during tonight's PPV. Survivor...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/23): Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of RAW following Survivor Series. New Day defended the RAW Tag Team...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker’s $1000 Cameo Videos Are Being Posted Online

Survivor Series 2020 may have been the Undertaker's final farewell but a few big-spending fans are still receiving messages from the Deadman's character. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Backstage Survivor Series News: Legend Doesn’t Appear, Who Played Gobbledy Gooker & More

WWE Survivor Series 2020 took place last night from Orlando's Amway Center in Florida. Several backstage updates from the event have recently become available....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

Bully Ray Talks Why Rhea Ripley Will Be a Major WWE Talent

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley. It has been heavily rumored...
Read more
WWE

Bruce Prichard Discusses Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Release In 2001

Eddie Guerrero was one of the biggest Mexican stars WWE has ever seen and despite his early death; the lightweight star achieved a lot...
Read more
WWE

Backstage Updates On The Recent Absence Of Aleister Black

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for a while and due to the recent firing of his wife Zelina Vega, a lot...
Read more
WWE

Backstage Note On Two Top SmackDown Stars Not Competing At Survivor Series

Big E and Lars Sullivan were two of the big names from the SmackDown roster who surprisingly did not compete at the Survivor Series...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/23): Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of RAW following Survivor Series. New Day defended the RAW Tag Team...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Makes First Comment Since His Final Farewell At Survivor Series

The Final Farewell segment at Survivor Series saw The Undertaker biding his farewell to the WWE Universe saying that it's time for him to...
Read more
WWE

Planned WWE TLC Main Event

The scheduled main event for this year’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event has been revealed.  Dave Meltzer noted in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that the...
Read more
WWE

NXT Stars Exempt From WWE’s Twitch Ban

One of the biggest news stories to come out over the last month or so has been regarding WWE’s decision to ban their talent...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC