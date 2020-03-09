Bully Ray Talks WWE Being Over Reliant On Older Talent

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the company and their stance on using ‘older’ talent heading into WrestleMania.

Bully Ray on Goldberg

Bully began by referencing Goldberg winning the Universal Championship at Super Showdown last month. “If you’re angry about this you just don’t get it” stated Bully Ray. “People took that as if I was happy that Goldberg won. Or I thought it was good for the younger guys that Goldberg one.I ‘m just saying that I understand it from the business point of view, heading into WrestleMania.”

Bully Ray elaborated further, saying how he feels veteran talent should be used sparingly to help propel the newer generation. “I’m not a fan of it when it comes to constantly relying on the older talent, the veteran talent. The Hall of Fame talent. Because one day is going to come along where you cannot rely on that Hall of Fame talent anymore. I mean, when will Becky Lynch have the opportunity to get to the same level as Steve Austin did? When will Roman Reigns have the same opportunity to get to the same level The Rock did? Will anybody get the same opportunity that the nWo did? Or any of these guys. Why was the sky the limit for Austin and Rocky, ‘Taker, Cactus and Hardy? I mean so many acts, but now? Nope.”

FCW and Ruthless Aggression

Bully then referenced the FCW original documentary that aired on the WWE Network. “How come Roman is not at the same level as everybody else? Seth, Becky, Charlotte, they’re all the biggest names in the WWE, but they don’t even come close to what those other stars were able to accomplish. Last night after Elimination Chamber was over I watched the FCW special that I absolutely loved. And then I actually started watching the Brock Lesnar special from the Ruthless Aggression series. I got to the point where it was Brock vs The Rock from SummerSlam 2002. And I’m just like, holy crap. This is awesome. Look at what Rock is doing for Brock and look at how that propelled Brock into superstardom. Nobody is being given the opportunity to be propelled into superstardom now.”

You can listen to Busted Open Radio every day via SiriusXM. The podcast version of the show is also available via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and PlayerFM.