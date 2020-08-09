Bully Ray Talks WWE Needing To ‘Rebuild’ Shayna Baszler

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on Shayna Baszler’s status in WWE.

The tag team legend talked about how Baszler has been ‘misused’ by the company as of late. This seems especially true since her WrestleMania loss against Becky Lynch. Bully Ray would indicate that he felt WWE need to ‘rebuild’ Baszler’s character, and make her the bad ass she represented whilst in NXT.

Bully Ray on Shayna Baszler

“I don’t want to see Shayna Baszler right now in a competitive match” Bully Ray began on the show. “You know what I would have done with Shayna Baszler on Monday night? I would have had Shayna Baszler pop Sasha Banks in the mouth backstage.”

“I would then have had her come to the ring, I would have had Shayna Baszler beat the sh*t out of Sasha Banks, beat the shit out of Bayley. Then? Take both of their championships and hold them in the air.”

“Because they [WWE] need to rebuild Shayna little bit” Bully Ray continued. “I need Shayna Baszler to be that bad mother trucker that she’s supposed to be, not having a competitive wrestling match. I don’t care about her having a competitive wrestling match right now.”

Bully would then compare Baszler’s past character to that of Brock Lesnar. “This woman Shayna Baszler is supposed to be like a killer, like a Brock [Lesnar]. I mean stop me if I’m wrong. Shayna Baszler, the girl that hit the back of that neck of Becky Lynch; this wild rabid animal who can break you, snap your arm, and bite the back of your neck, just poke your eye out and destroy you. Have her do that to those other two girls (Sasha and Bayley), let’s reestablish her.”

Ray would elaborate further, saying “let’s turn her into this menace to the women’s division. Let’s turn her into this loose cannon, snap Sasha’s arm, snap Bayley’s arm, take both of their championships. If you’re going to get somebody over, let’s really get them over. Let’s strap a rocket to their back and shoot them to the moon.”

