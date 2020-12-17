Bully Ray Talks WWE RAW’s Lowest Ever Rating This Week

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed WWE RAW and the ongoing tanking of the show’s weekly ratings. This week’s episode drew the worst rating in company history, averaging at 1.527 million viewers over the 3 hour broadcast.

There are many factors as to why the viewership for the show has been trending downwards over the past year years. This week’s episode was up against a highly competitive and enthralling NFL game, but Bully Ray states that if WWE’s content was strong enough? People would still be tuning in to watch RAW.

Bully Ray on TV Ratings

“You can talk to me until you’re blue in the face about how people watch TV differently or it’s a different time, blah, blah, blah” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “If you build it? They will come.”

“If you build your roster and people are over? They’re (the fans) going to tune in” Bully Ray would continue. “I don’t care what you have to do to get eyes on your product. If you have something that the people want to see? They’re gonna tune in, no matter what.”

Bully would finish by comparing the creative and roster today to that of 20 years ago. “When I compare the characters of those in ’98 to what I see today? I just don’t see any depth today. Yeah, there might be depth to one or two people, a small handful? But man I liked a bunch of talent from ’98. And not because I know these people or I worked with these people or this was my generation. No, I’m looking at it from the fans point of view. I’m looking at guys that had a multitude of personality aspects. We don’t get that today.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? How do you think that WWE can start to claw back some of the viewership that have left over the past few years? Let us know in the comments