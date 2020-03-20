Bully Ray Thinks AEW Will Allow Matt Hardy To “Push Himself To The Moon”

Bully Ray has talked about Matt Hardy's recent debut on AEW, believing Hardy appearing in front of zero fans made sense for his character.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on Matt Hardy’s recent AEW debut. Hardy appeared during the closing moments of this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, aligning himself with The Elite. Bully Ray noted how debuting in an empty arena actually suited Matt Hardy’s broken character.

“I think Matt Hardy debuting last night in front of no people was just as impactful of debuting in front of a full house,” Bully Ray said. “It kind of fit Matt Hardy. Just seeing Vanguard fly in, and then just hearing the piano… the Broken character—it works with no people there.”

Bully Ray stated how it worked with no crowd noise and just the soft piano playing in the background.

“It actually fit his debut really, really well. And think about a pop that character will get the first time it’s in front of an audience… So I had no problem with Matt Hardy last night, it definitely worked.”

Bully Ray On AEW’s Trust In Its Performers

Bully Ray then complimented AEW’s ability to allow their wrestlers to connect with audiences. He stressed how their wrestlers get themselves over organically thanks to this trust. He added how “AEW is going to allow Matt Hardy to push himself to the moon.”

Matt Hardy joins Elite members Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page and Matt Jackson for their Blood & Guts matchup against The Inner Circle. This matchup will take place on the next episode of Dynamite.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.