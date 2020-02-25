Bully Ray – “Tyson Fury Is a Custom Fit For WWE”

"Because this guy got him self over as an entertainer during his entrance and after the fight" - Bully Ray

World Boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder over the weekend in decisive fashion. The bout was billed as the biggest of this century, with two of the most gifted heavyweights in the world colliding.

Tyson Fury in WWE

Following the fight WWE’s Braun Strowman, who previously had a match against Fury in Saudi Arabia; tweeted his want for another shot at the World Champion. Following his massive win at the weekend Tyson Fury is now arguably one of the hottest trending names in the sports world; and with his natural flair he is seen as a perfect for WWE, according to Busted Open Radio’s Bully Ray.

More Over Than Ever

“He’s even more over than he was the day he stepped foot in the WWE. Or him stepping foot in that boxing ring” Bully began. “Because this guy got him self over as an entertainer during his entrance and after the fight. I mean Tyson Fury has shown why he’s custom made for the WWE. He comes out you know on the throne, I mean we’ve seen that before you know; King Haku, or King Harley raised up, or King Corbin. It’s very WWE. He is singing Patsy Cline’s Crazy during his entrance. He’s actually singing the words of the song hanging out having a great time. Then [he] goes out there and just completely kicks Deontay Wilder ass.”

Bully also stated that he believes the ‘Gypsy King’ would be a good opponent for WWE’s King Corbin in the near future. “I mean this guy is custom fit for the WWE, the WWE is going to want the boxing world undisputed champion on their side now and I could see the Gypsy King vs King Corbin happening down the line.”

There have been rumors that Tyson Fury was looking to perform more for the WWE in future, although with this big win the boxing star might be looking ahead to a fight against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

Do you think we will see Tyson Fury back in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments