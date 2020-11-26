Thursday, November 26, 2020

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

The WWE Hall of Famer talks about the retirement of The Deadman

By Jake Jeremy
The Undertaker big his Final Farewell at Survivor Series
The Undertaker big his Final Farewell at Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. ‘Taker of course had his ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series this past weekend, with several legends and even a hologram Paul Bearer paying tribute to the WWE icon.

There has been talk of Undertaker potentially returning for one more bout, especially when there are crowds allowed in arenas once again. Bully Ray however believes that this is really it for the Deadman.

Bully Ray on The Undertaker

- Advertisement -

“After what Steve [Austin] said to him on the Broken Skull Sessions about ‘you’ve had your last match? I think that this could be it” Bully Ray would begin on the show. “I think ‘Taker now goes into the ‘in case of extreme emergency break glass’ category.”

Bully Ray would elaborate on this point, saying how Undertaker is a last ditch attraction now if all else fails. “I think Taker has now become an adrenaline shot to WWE. If someone’s dying and you can’t bring them back with the heart paddles? You stick a needle in their heart that’s full of adrenaline. I think that ‘Taker goes into that category now.

“Only if there’s some kind of disaster and Vince needs something? Do you call the Deadman” Bully continued. “But for the most part? I think, yep, that’s it. And you know what? It should be. What else is he going to do? What else is there left for him to do?”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think that Undertaker is finally finished as an in-ring competitor? Let us know in the comments

Bully Ray
Bully Ray

Trending Articles

WWE

The Godfather Agrees With Fan Criticism About Undertaker’s “Final Farewell”

The Godfather responded to some fans who were critical of what WWE did with The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Sunday’s pay-per-view event.  Before Taker came...
Read more
WWE

WWE Files For “Skull King” Trademark & Others

WWE recently filed several new trademark applications with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. A search of the USPTO database shows that WWE...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Moxley & Omega Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. PAC and Fenix battled Butcher & Blade in this week's main event. Dynamite Results (11/25) Hangman Page...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. 'Taker of course...
Read more
Wrestling News

Shane Helms Comments On Cameos In Pro Wrestling

Shane Helms recently appeared in a cameo during All Elite Wrestling's Elite Deletion matchup. He made an appearance during the bout between Matt Hardy...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details Behind Braun Strowman’s Recent Storyline Suspension

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was reportedly in line for a WWE Championship opportunity at TLC. However, Strowman was recently storyline suspended by...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray: Roman Reigns Vs. Drew McIntyre Delivered What Modern Pro Wrestling Is Missing

Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the Champion vs. Champion matchup between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns that took place at Survivor Series. Speaking...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock On Embracing Authenticity, Asking Vince McMahon For Promo Opportunity

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reflected on the start of his career, revealing which moment gave him the biggest rush during an interview with...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (11/25): Opera Cup 2020 Begins

MLW Fusion 11/25 featured the start of the 2020 Opera Cup tournament. Two opening round matches took place as well as the promotional debut...
Read more
Wrestling News

‘Roman Reigns Is The Most Compelling Character Of The Past 20 Years’ – JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield believes that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the most "compelling character" he's seen in the past twenty years. JBL shared his...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Explain Why They Don’t Watch NXT

Despite All Elite Wrestling being embroiled in a ratings war every week with WWE's NXT, AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have shared...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC