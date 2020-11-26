Bully Ray: “Undertaker Has Now Become an ‘Adrenaline Shot’ To WWE”

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently commented on the retirement of the Undertaker. ‘Taker of course had his ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series this past weekend, with several legends and even a hologram Paul Bearer paying tribute to the WWE icon.

There has been talk of Undertaker potentially returning for one more bout, especially when there are crowds allowed in arenas once again. Bully Ray however believes that this is really it for the Deadman.

Bully Ray on The Undertaker

“After what Steve [Austin] said to him on the Broken Skull Sessions about ‘you’ve had your last match? I think that this could be it” Bully Ray would begin on the show. “I think ‘Taker now goes into the ‘in case of extreme emergency break glass’ category.”

Bully Ray would elaborate on this point, saying how Undertaker is a last ditch attraction now if all else fails. “I think Taker has now become an adrenaline shot to WWE. If someone’s dying and you can’t bring them back with the heart paddles? You stick a needle in their heart that’s full of adrenaline. I think that ‘Taker goes into that category now.

“Only if there’s some kind of disaster and Vince needs something? Do you call the Deadman” Bully continued. “But for the most part? I think, yep, that’s it. And you know what? It should be. What else is he going to do? What else is there left for him to do?”

