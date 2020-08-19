Bully Ray & Velvet Sky Critical Of Shawn Michaels’ RAW Performance

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky both felt that Shawn Michaels should have sold more for Randy Orton’s punt on RAW this Monday. This week’s show concluded with Orton punting yet another legend, much like he did to Ric Flair the week prior.

Bully took to Twitter to express his opinion on HBK’s RAW performance from Monday:

An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy FUCKING Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????#WWERaw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 18, 2020

Bully’s partner, Velvet Sky, also expressed her opinion of Michaels performance on Twitter:

So Shawn takes Orton’s RKO PLUS punt to the head & sits himself up in the corner & tries to get up like nothing happened.Basically no selling both moves.Way to bury Randy.Then Drew takes RKO alone & stays down selling like ur supposed to. Complete disrespect to Orton by Shawn.????? — ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) August 18, 2020

“When u take someone’s finish, it’s more than just your face u sell. Imagine for instance, me taking Kong’s implant buster & trying to get up or crawl away, and only selling with my facial expressions. Ya just don’t do that. Its very disrespectful to the person executing the move,” a follow-up Tweet from Velvet Sky reads.

An Owen Hart fan account noted that perhaps Michaels was trying to make up for his over-selling from his SummerSlam 2005 match against Hulk Hogan:

Maybe he was trying to balance out over selling in Hulk Hogan match at Summerslam 2005 — Owen (@KingOwen94) August 18, 2020

Bully offered up the following advice for someone who disagreed with his opinion on Shawn’s selling:

Go to “settings” then “account” then “delete account”



K. Bye. — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 18, 2020

Orton has punted several people in recent months. Edge, Christian, Big Show, Ric Flair, and now Shawn Michaels have taken the move. At SummerSlam on Sunday, Orton will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.