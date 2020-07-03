Bully Ray’s Contract Not Renewed By ROH

Bully Ray’s contract with Ring of Honor has reportedly expired. He was not offered a new deal with the promotion owing to the fact the company is not offering new deals at the moment. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH is high on Bully despite not renewing his contract.

“Bully Ray’s contract expired and he wasn’t given an offer for a new deal because ROH isn’t offering people new deals right now,” wrote Dave Meltzer. Bully signed with ROH in 2017.

“Nobody whose deals are up are getting new offers right now,” Meltzer continued.

At one point, Bully Ray was heading up the Women of Honor division. According to a report from Squared Circle Sirens, however, he was replaced in the role by Jonathan Gresham earlier this year.

Bully Ray Returning To Impact Speculation

Bully’s free agency comes at a time when Impact Wrestling is heavily teasing his former faction, Aces and Eights, could be returning to the promotion. While the leader of the faction, Bully had arguably his highest-profile single’s run as TNA World Champion in 2013.

Don Callis also heavily teased a former big-name from ECW who wasn’t originally thought to be available is on their way to the promotion.

“So, Jimmy, you might want to bring your autograph book because I just got the scoop. Someone who we didn’t even think was available might be coming, I’m just saying,” Callis said on a recent Impact post-show stream. “I’ll say this, I learned a lot from him, Jimmy, I learned a lot from him from 99 to 2001, do your homework, everyone. All you internet people out there, you figure out, who am I talking about? Who’s undergone some changes recently?”