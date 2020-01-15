Cain Velasquez Claims He’ll Compete In WWE Royal Rumble Match

Cain Velasquez has fans talking after making a recent claim as to when his next match under the WWE banner will be.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion did an interview with SunSport where he spoke about a wide range of topics. This is where he said that he will be a participant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month.

Cain Velasquez Claims Royal Rumble Status

It should be noted that WWE has yet to confirm that the former UFC star will be in the match. In fact, he hasn’t appeared on WWE television thus far this year. However, Cain working the contest has been reported since December.

“I can win it, hell yeah, that’s my mentality for everything,” Velasquez said about the Rumble. “For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I’m going in to win this thing.”

Velasquez lost his debut match under the WWE banner when he faced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

WWE has already confirmed that not only will Lesnar be competing in the contest but that he’ll be the first entrant in the bout. For Cain, he had the same mindset heading into his WWE debut that he had with his MMA career but now knows that pro wrestling is a different animal.

Despite the setback in storyline for him in his first encounter with Lesnar in the squared circle, he thinks he can beat him just like he did in the UFC.

Brock is the man here, so I ended up getting caught, the match was going my way, he caught me at the end.” I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again.”

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion most recently worked a tag team match in Mexico at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico for a house show. This is where he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to defeat The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows).

Update On Cain Velasquez’s Next WWE Appearance