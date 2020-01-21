Cain Velasquez Discusses If Conor McGregor Would Be Good Fit In WWE

Cain Velasquez gave his take about the possibility of former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor competing in the squared circle under the WWE banner.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is someone who would know about making the transition from MMA to WWE.

“I think he’d be well suited because of his promos,” Velasquez told BT Sport. “That’s probably the hardest part and he nails that. And he’s just a great athlete so he can definitely do it, yeah!”

Last year, McGregor was teasing about going to the company with many people thinking it was a negotiation tactic on his part for his next fight in the UFC.

McGregor just beat former title contender Donald Cerrone by TKO in the headliner of the UFC 246 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his final UFC bout, Velasquez lost to former title contender Francis Ngannou by first-round KO. The two fighters met in a heavyweight bout at the UFC on ESPN 1 event from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on February 17, 2019.

Velasquez found his passion with pro wrestling once he started training and made his in-ring debut last year under the AAA banner.

