Cain Velasquez Recalls Being Turned Down By WWE

WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez has reflected on becoming interested in jumping to pro wrestling, sharing how he was initially turned down by WWE.

Cain Velasquez has shared how he was initially turned down by WWE when he first expressed an interest in pro wrestling. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion detailed his experience in an interview with Cultaholic. He also discussed what first sparked his interest in switching over to the squared circle.

When he first became interested in jumping to wrestling, Velasquez attended WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 with several other UFC stars, including Daniel Cormier. That show helped to reignite his interest in pro wrestling, noting how he was a fan of the product when he was a kid. He had so much fun watching “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey defeat Ruby Riott, he asked himself “‘Why not? Can I do that?’”

Cain Velasquez’s WWE Pursuit

Velasquez would pursue this interest, eventually debuting for AAA under a mask. Before this, he and his agent reached out to WWE as, “this is obviously where the best guys are, this is the top.” He revealed how Triple H and Vince McMahon were not “going to give me a shot right away,” which eventually led him to lucha libre and AAA.

“I said, ‘Okay, let’s do something else.’ I’ve always loved lucha. Lucha was my first love of wrestling. I watched that as — that was my first time watching any kind of pro wrestling. So I said, ‘Why don’t we do a lucha match?’ Me and my wife, my manager — my wife was super into it. She was like, ‘Why don’t you do a lucha match?’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it’…I wanted to wear the mask. I wanted to do traditional lucha moves just to pay homage to the people who have done it in the past and they just look f**king cool to do.”

Cain Velasquez recently expressed his interest in participating in WWE’s upcoming Royal Rumble match to earn a championship opportunity. At the time of writing, Velasquez has yet to be inserted into the match.