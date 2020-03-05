Cain Velasquez & Ronda Rousey Visit WWE Headquarters (Photo)

Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez were seen visiting WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT on Thursday.

It was the former UFC Heavyweight champion who revealed the news when he shared a photo of them together after he ran into the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on why they were in town. Should an update surface regarding this visit, we’ll pass it along. You can see Cain’s photo here:

Had the pleasure of running into the pioneer that definitely also inspired my interest in the sport. Great to see you @rondarousey. @wwe pic.twitter.com/IipeX4ZK1Y — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) March 5, 2020

Last month it was reported that Velasquez successfully had his knee scoped and is feeling completely healthy. In fact, he was seen at WWE’s training facility, WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, to get more reps in the ring while awaiting his next match.

He was there for the next two weeks. While there have been rumors on Cain returning to WWE soon, nothing has been officially announced.

As previously reported, Rousey is currently not scheduled for WrestleMania 36 and there’s no word yet on when she’ll be back.

In the report, it was noted the same for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg but that changed once WWE officials decided to put the Universal Title on him. Now, he’ll be defending the title against Roman Reigns at the show.

WWE Is Moving Forward With WrestleMania Plans Despite Coronavirus Concerns