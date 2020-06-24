Calvin Tankman Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

Calvin Tankman has signed with Major League Wrestling. This is a multi-year agreement, according to a press release sent in by MLW. He officially put pen to paper last month and has been training for his eventual debut.

Tankman is a Division 1-recruited football player. He stands at 6’2″ and weighs in at 355 pounds. The super heavyweight possesses a dangerous move-set and uncanny agility for a man of his stature.

MLW CEO Court Bauer had this to say about the league’s latest high-profile acquisition.

“Calvin caught my eye for his athletic explosiveness and versatility as a competitor,” said Bauer. “There isn’t anyone like Calvin Tankman in the sport today and it is our privilege to share this extraordinary competitor with the world.”

Calvin Tankman also had some things to say about the next chapter of his carer. Billed as a “one-man rampage” that fuses power wrestling, brawling and high-flying, Tankman already has his eye on some of MLW’s top stars.

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to show what I can do at the next level and MLW has given me that opportunity,” said Tankman. “I want the money, championships, and everything MLW has to offer and I don’t care who I have to go through to get it. It doesn’t matter if it’s Fatu, Hammerstone, or anyone else on the roster when I step in the ring, I’m going to prove that I’m one of the best young wrestler in the world.”