Cameron Grimes Claims The WWE System ‘Cannot Be Beat’

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes has praised the WWE Performance Center, claiming that the WWE system simply “cannot be beat.”

He stressed how the Performance Center is unmatched when it comes to guiding and training pro wrestlers. Grimes also highlighted the sheer talent available in the WWE PC’s coaching staff. He pointed to WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and “Road Dogg’ Jesse Jame as further proof of his argument.

- Advertisement -

“Let me be completely honest with you. The PC, the system that WWE has cannot be beat,” Grimes informed Daily DDT.

He stressed how “The coaches WWE has cannot be outmatched. Let me tell you, when you’re a young stud coming in like Cameron Grimes with all the potential in the world and all the pieces just right, all those coaches throw themselves at you. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, they all want to talk to Cameron Grimes because look at me.”

Grimes argued how he’s able to “pull off things you have never seen before” inside the squared circle. He noted how his Cave In finisher is the “most dominant” finisher in WWE. He added that the RKO is number two.

Cameron Grimes recently wrestled a losing effort against Dexter Lumis. The two competed in a Haunted House of Terror matchup during last week’s NXT Halloween Havoc special.