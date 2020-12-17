Cameron Grimes Will Be Off NXT Until Early 2021

NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes won’t be appearing on WWE’s black-and-gold brand for the next 4-6 weeks. The news was announced during last night’s episode of the show.

Grimes has featured in several feuds on NXT programming in the past few months. He has participated in a lengthy featured rivalry with Dexter Lumis and, more recently, competed against Tommaso Ciampa.

He has suffered a few high profile losses against these Superstars in recent months. Grimes lost to Ciampa on the 12/9 episode of NXT. After the match, Grimes was attacked by Timothy Thatcher. He was later listed on the NXT Injury Report.

Cameron Grimes’ Recent Record

Cameron Grimes wrestled to a No Contest against Lumis in a Blindfold match as well as a Haunted House of Terror Match at NXT: Halloween Havoc back in October. More recently, Grimes lost to Lumis at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The two competed in a strap match.

Despite several key losses, Cameron Grimes has accrued a few victories. He successfully defeated NXT Superstars August Grey and Jake Atlas.

The NXT Injury Report noted that Grimes was out of action following Thatcher “snatching his leg” during NXT, providing a storyline reason for Grimes’ absence. The report noted there was no timetable for return.